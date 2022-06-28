Devon Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $566,980 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $377,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $90.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $345.0K 186 200 DVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $117.3K 186 34 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $58.0K 3.4K 60 DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $55.2K 186 100 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $55.0K 6.4K 110

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $345.0K 186 200 DVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $117.3K 186 34 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $58.0K 3.4K 60 DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $55.2K 186 100 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $55.0K 6.4K 110

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,062,605, the price of DVN is up 4.24% at $60.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $80

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.