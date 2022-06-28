What Are Whales Doing With Humana

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Humana.

Looking at options history for Humana HUM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $206,110 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $186,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $600.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 58.75 with a total volume of 367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $62.9K 58 29 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $59.9K 53 41 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $41.6K 53 20 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $41.5K 53 50 HUM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $485.00 $36.0K 31 60

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,522, the price of HUM is up 1.79% at $472.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Humana:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $510

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Humana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.