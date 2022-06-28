What Are Whales Doing With Trip.com Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trip.com Group TCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Trip.com Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,050, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,041,929..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $30.0 for Trip.com Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trip.com Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trip.com Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Trip.com Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $219.5K 2.9K 663 TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $153.7K 605 439 TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $24.00 $130.5K 3.0K 406 TCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $86.0K 605 795 TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $81.9K 605 794

Where Is Trip.com Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,068,383, the price of TCOM is up 14.53% at $28.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Trip.com Group:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trip.com Group, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

