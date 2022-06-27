This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,466,946 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,214,113.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 2726.69 with a total volume of 9,978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $38.00 $1.3M 10.2K 2.9K UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $250.0K 2.8K 251 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $100.0K 2.8K 351 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $93.5K 403 246 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $65.00 $78.7K 2.9K 1.1K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,375,395, the price of UAL is down -2.66% at $37.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.