Bilibili Whale Trades For June 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $506,533 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $68,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.5 to $80.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $80.00 $177.2K 14 34 BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $83.5K 14 50 BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $51.7K 2.0K 95 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $51.0K 2.0K 501 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $35.2K 1.0K 51

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,762,644, the price of BILI is up 0.4% at $27.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

