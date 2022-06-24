Expedia Group Whale Trades For June 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $180,658 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $738,436.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $140.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expedia Group options trades today is 253.57 with a total volume of 4,084.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expedia Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $103.0K 352 128 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $101.00 $93.7K 47 459 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $95.00 $83.2K 226 730 EXPE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $135.00 $68.0K 229 17 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $95.00 $63.5K 466 444

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $103.0K 352 128 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $101.00 $93.7K 47 459 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $95.00 $83.2K 226 730 EXPE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $135.00 $68.0K 229 17 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $95.00 $63.5K 466 444

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,223,112, the price of EXPE is up 8.85% at $102.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Expedia Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.