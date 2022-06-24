What Are Whales Doing With Wynn Resorts

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $910,639 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $521,065.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 572.95 with a total volume of 4,133.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $225.0K 1.0K 1 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $168.6K 578 217 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $52.50 $105.7K 122 164 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $57.50 $78.0K 66 167 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $45.00 $73.4K 1.0K 720

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,447,740, the price of WYNN is up 11.17% at $57.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.