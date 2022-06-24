This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mosaic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mosaic.

Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $320,409 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $167,717.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $31.0 to $60.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $31.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $63.6K 8.7K 151 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $63.5K 860 511 MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $50.00 $57.2K 3.7K 326 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $31.00 $56.3K 86 301 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $40.8K 2.2K 147

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,437,559, the price of MOS is up 3.34% at $46.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $59

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

