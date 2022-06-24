This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $764,694, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,435,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $90.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades today is 9475.42 with a total volume of 11,060.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bristol-Myers Squibb's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $72.50 $315.0K 6.7K 352 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $275.0K 16.9K 2.5K BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $87.50 $146.4K 0 220 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $87.50 $122.0K 0 100 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $77.50 $111.9K 3.4K 382

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,945,532, the price of BMY is up 1.05% at $78.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

