Chewy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chewy CHWY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHWY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Chewy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,506,873, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $377,585.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $85.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chewy options trades today is 2099.36 with a total volume of 9,948.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chewy's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $913.9K 12.8K 1.9K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $323.8K 12.8K 2.6K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $77.2K 193 71 CHWY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $85.00 $77.2K 193 39 CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $47.8K 539 229

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,020,913, the price of CHWY is up 1.96% at $37.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chewy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.