What Are Whales Doing With HF Sinclair

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HF Sinclair DINO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DINO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for HF Sinclair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,600, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,400,616..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $55.0 for HF Sinclair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HF Sinclair options trades today is 2097.67 with a total volume of 72,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HF Sinclair's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

HF Sinclair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DINO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $409.2K 5.7K 2.5K DINO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $145.0K 5.7K 5.0K DINO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $100.4K 5.7K 762 DINO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $83.4K 5.7K 3.0K DINO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $77.2K 5.7K 336

Where Is HF Sinclair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,198,169, the price of DINO is up 4.17% at $44.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On HF Sinclair:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HF Sinclair, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HF Sinclair, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.