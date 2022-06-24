This Is What Whales Are Betting On Avaya Hldgs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Avaya Hldgs AVYA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVYA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Avaya Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $503,393, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $77,378.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $4.0 for Avaya Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Avaya Hldgs options trades today is 11630.6 with a total volume of 69,428.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Avaya Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $4.0 over the last 30 days.

Avaya Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVYA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2.50 $171.5K 13.7K 5.0K AVYA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.00 $75.5K 30.3K 16.9K AVYA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.00 $65.3K 30.3K 5.9K AVYA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $3.00 $45.1K 6.3K 1.0K AVYA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.00 $44.9K 30.3K 21.9K

Where Is Avaya Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,944,648, the price of AVYA is down -22.34% at $2.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Avaya Hldgs:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Avaya Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Avaya Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.