Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $431,618 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $720,338.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $950.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $950.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $150.00 $90.7K 186 107 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $88.2K 2.2K 123 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $950.00 $81.6K 172 2 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $72.9K 5.8K 1.8K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $205.00 $64.5K 4 10

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $150.00 $90.7K 186 107 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $88.2K 2.2K 123 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $950.00 $81.6K 172 2 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $72.9K 5.8K 1.8K GME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $205.00 $64.5K 4 10

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,594,055, the price of GME is down -5.15% at $134.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GameStop, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.