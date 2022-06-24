Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NFLX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $311,005 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $3,222,994.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $575.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1106.07 with a total volume of 18,354.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $575.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $386.5K 1.1K 286 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $219.0K 1.6K 87 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $177.9K 1.1K 577 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $164.5K 2.4K 319 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $195.00 $150.0K 552 190

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,191,077, the price of NFLX is up 3.77% at $188.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $186

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $261.

Societe Generale has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Benchmark downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $157

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

