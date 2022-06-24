Looking At Revlon's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Revlon.

Looking at options history for Revlon REV we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $984,403 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $150,077.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $13.0 for Revlon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Revlon options trades today is 4245.86 with a total volume of 26,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Revlon's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Revlon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $218.4K 4.9K 4.4K REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $212.5K 4.9K 3.1K REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $102.0K 4.9K 1.7K REV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $93.5K 4.9K 3.2K REV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $84.0K 4.9K 2.3K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $218.4K 4.9K 4.4K REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $212.5K 4.9K 3.1K REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $102.0K 4.9K 1.7K REV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $93.5K 4.9K 3.2K REV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $84.0K 4.9K 2.3K

Where Is Revlon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,959,527, the price of REV is up 3.92% at $7.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Revlon, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.