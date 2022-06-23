Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,029,277 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $163,357.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $130.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CF Industries Holdings options trades today is 304.5 with a total volume of 3,792.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CF Industries Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $229.8K 136 277 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $145.8K 349 719 CF PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $117.0K 466 130 CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $92.50 $105.7K 356 87 CF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $80.00 $73.7K 652 772

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,288,399, the price of CF is down -8.49% at $81.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $99

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $103

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CF Industries Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.