Looking At Carnival's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $388,972, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $141,244.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $25.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $122.0K 74.0K 500 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $9.50 $72.0K 366 768 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $7.50 $47.0K 49 205 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $7.50 $37.6K 15.4K 880 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $7.50 $36.6K 15.4K 652

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,935,023, the price of CCL is down -2.29% at $9.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $15

HSBC has decided to maintain their Reduce rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

