Looking At JD.com's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $353,375 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,460,001.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $103.76 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $103.76 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $787.5K 4.4K 2.5K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $86.26 $134.8K 981 62 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $116.9K 22 201 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $55.00 $112.8K 152 401 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $103.76 $100.1K 98 204

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $787.5K 4.4K 2.5K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $86.26 $134.8K 981 62 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $116.9K 22 201 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $55.00 $112.8K 152 401 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $103.76 $100.1K 98 204

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,402,546, the price of JD is up 0.95% at $62.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.