Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ISRG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $327,040 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $400,193.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $360.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $154.1K 255 188 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $160.00 $65.7K 0 30 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $160.00 $64.3K 0 15 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $62.8K 0 4 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $55.4K 39 200

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $154.1K 255 188 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $160.00 $65.7K 0 30 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $160.00 $64.3K 0 15 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $62.8K 0 4 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $55.4K 39 200

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 414,740, the price of ISRG is up 2.61% at $205.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.