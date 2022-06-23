Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Wayfair

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wayfair W.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with W, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Wayfair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 93%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,302,442, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $131,661.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 202.0 with a total volume of 37,167.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $117.2K 554 1.1K W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $77.8K 554 1.7K W PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $67.3K 554 2.5K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $52.00 $67.3K 25 1.2K W PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $66.8K 261 49

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 931,328, the price of W is up 7.06% at $51.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $52

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

