Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $50,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $641,354..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $600.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $335.00 $285.0K 2.2K 170 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $320.00 $77.0K 140 0 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $350.00 $63.0K 100 46 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $325.00 $50.0K 187 20 SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $335.00 $41.2K 2.2K 184

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 539,956, the price of SHOP is down -0.48% at $336.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

