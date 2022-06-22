Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For June 22

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $540,431 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $280,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $40.00 $106.0K 40 100 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $104.2K 747 100 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $57.6K 403 214 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $40.00 $54.0K 40 200 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $40.00 $54.0K 40 150

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $40.00 $106.0K 40 100 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $104.2K 747 100 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $57.6K 403 214 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $40.00 $54.0K 40 200 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $40.00 $54.0K 40 150

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,346,756, the price of RIVN is down -2.15% at $28.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.