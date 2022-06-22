What Are Whales Doing With Oracle

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $466,150 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $110,670.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $75.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 1698.56 with a total volume of 2,619.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $115.0K 1.8K 326 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $71.2K 1.5K 107 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $61.8K 3.6K 0 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $66.00 $51.0K 389 935 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $50.5K 3.6K 194

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,109,406, the price of ORCL is down -1.12% at $66.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

