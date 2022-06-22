What Are Whales Doing With Cleveland-Cliffs

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $678,506, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $219,346.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $35.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleveland-Cliffs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleveland-Cliffs's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $16.00 $212.0K 9.4K 3.3K CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $30.00 $122.3K 22 88 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $14.00 $93.8K 1.0K 625 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $19.00 $84.3K 6 241 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $15.00 $70.7K 282 513

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,840,413, the price of CLF is down -3.22% at $16.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.