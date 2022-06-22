UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $681,567 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $103,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $490.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $430.00 $100.0K 20 3.5K UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $440.00 $86.9K 10 180 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $430.00 $78.0K 20 3.5K UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $430.00 $64.1K 20 1.6K UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $61.7K 482 22

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 295,905, the price of UNH is up 0.93% at $484.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $612.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $561

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $575

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

