Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,850,486 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $715,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $380.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $230.00 $363.2K 1.1K 52 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $132.1K 724 754 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $330.00 $121.1K 144 19 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $160.00 $96.6K 8.1K 5.6K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $155.00 $92.6K 3.4K 17.4K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 43,641,223, the price of META is down -4.07% at $157.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.