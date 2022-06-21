This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,270 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $756,646.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $393.2K 3.7K 817 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $140.0K 65 103 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $73.0K 1.0K 138 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $51.2K 1.0K 258 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $42.0K 1.0K 149

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $393.2K 3.7K 817 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $140.0K 65 103 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $73.0K 1.0K 138 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $51.2K 1.0K 258 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $42.0K 1.0K 149

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,025,870, the price of DIS is down -0.86% at $93.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

KGI Securities downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $145

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Daiwa Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $151.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.