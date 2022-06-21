Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $852,896 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $664,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $490.0 to $1500.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $490.0 to $1500.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $1000.00 $139.7K 11.2K 3.1K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $113.4K 1.2K 155 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $113.4K 1.2K 55 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $113.4K 1.2K 35 TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $93.0K 330 304

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,899,997, the price of TSLA is up 11.84% at $727.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Daiwa Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.