What Are Whales Doing With Crescent Point Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Crescent Point Energy.

Looking at options history for Crescent Point Energy CPG we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $136,580 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $700,733.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $15.0 for Crescent Point Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crescent Point Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crescent Point Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Crescent Point Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $165.0K 2.9K 40 CPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $92.5K 1.5K 595 CPG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $2.50 $82.5K 662 501 CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.50 $82.5K 662 201 CPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.50 $80.0K 4.7K 1.0K

Where Is Crescent Point Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,710,922, the price of CPG is down -7.56% at $7.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

