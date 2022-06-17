This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lucid Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $638,754 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $511,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $50.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lucid Gr options trades today is 4611.26 with a total volume of 8,341.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lucid Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $135.3K 28.6K 68 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $25.00 $85.1K 253 111 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $79.6K 2.8K 90 LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $48.9K 3.2K 489 LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $48.6K 3.2K 834

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $135.3K 28.6K 68 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $25.00 $85.1K 253 111 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $79.6K 2.8K 90 LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $48.9K 3.2K 489 LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $48.6K 3.2K 834

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,006,818, the price of LCID is up 6.05% at $16.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lucid Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.