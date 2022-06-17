Etsy Whale Trades For June 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $566,267 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $91,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $200.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 622.3 with a total volume of 657.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $262.4K 421 141 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $72.00 $60.0K 996 401 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $70.00 $56.6K 11 1 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $55.6K 587 72 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $200.00 $51.2K 719 4

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,815,075, the price of ETSY is up 7.28% at $74.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $125

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $105

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

