Snap Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $4,575,293, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.5 to $70.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 2639.2 with a total volume of 12,095.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $2.0M 0 176 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $1.1M 0 700 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $798.3K 0 488 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $134.7K 11.8K 301 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $11.50 $82.2K 445 2.4K

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,515,688, the price of SNAP is down -0.2% at $12.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

