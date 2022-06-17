This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,046,985, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $566,868.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $65.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 11942.1 with a total volume of 11,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $41.00 $169.4K 1.9K 437 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $120.9K 1.1K 360 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $120.0K 32.9K 224 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $93.0K 29.3K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.50 $89.9K 2.4K 899

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $41.00 $169.4K 1.9K 437 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $120.9K 1.1K 360 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $120.0K 32.9K 224 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $93.0K 29.3K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.50 $89.9K 2.4K 899

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,463,295, the price of INTC is down -1.63% at $36.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.