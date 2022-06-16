Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades For June 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines.

Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $719,422 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $468,092.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $55.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $149.4K 1.3K 651 AEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $55.00 $147.4K 14.0K 809 AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $140.8K 14.0K 465 AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $129.0K 14.0K 765 AEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $106.9K 1.3K 1.1K

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,960,871, the price of AEM is up 4.58% at $51.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Agnico Eagle Mines:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

