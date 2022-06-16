Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $3,027,524, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $61,399.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $1.0M 704 500 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $612.0K 3.1K 900 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $356.4K 3.5K 540 LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $331.0K 3.5K 540 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $286.9K 4.3K 191

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,521,704, the price of LYFT is down -8.91% at $13.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lyft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.