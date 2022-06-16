Looking At Synchrony Finl's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Synchrony Finl SYF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SYF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Synchrony Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $905,613, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $33.0 for Synchrony Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Synchrony Finl options trades today is 4557.89 with a total volume of 32,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Synchrony Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $26.0 to $33.0 over the last 30 days.

Synchrony Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $31.00 $180.8K 14.7K 4.1K SYF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $33.00 $159.6K 1.3K 1.9K SYF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $31.00 $95.4K 14.7K 5.1K SYF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $33.00 $74.3K 1.3K 903 SYF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $27.00 $73.4K 492 4.0K

Where Is Synchrony Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,710,903, the price of SYF is down -5.28% at $28.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Synchrony Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.