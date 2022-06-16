Looking At Clarus's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Clarus CLAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Clarus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $557,778, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $168,212.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Clarus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Clarus options trades today is 209.43 with a total volume of 6,974.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Clarus's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Clarus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $173.9K 220 192 CLAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $120.9K 220 359 CLAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $102.0K 27 300 CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $63.4K 4 3.2K CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $50.9K 612 554

Where Is Clarus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 899,406, the price of CLAR is down -7.44% at $17.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Clarus, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.