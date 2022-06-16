Callon Petroleum Whale Trades For June 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Callon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,128,315, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $204,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Callon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Callon Petroleum options trades today is 488.44 with a total volume of 2,386.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Callon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Callon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $785.4K 93 1.0K CPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $116.2K 264 0 CPE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $116.1K 1.3K 92 CPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $71.9K 457 261 CPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $56.0K 457 458

Where Is Callon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,660,174, the price of CPE is down -7.65% at $51.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Callon Petroleum:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Callon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Callon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

