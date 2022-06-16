10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $670.00 $53.6K 4.4K 18.4K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $61.6K 25.1K 6.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $82.8K 5.6K 2.8K TPX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $66.7K 0 2.0K MULN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $1.00 $37.2K 9.0K 1.6K SEAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $47.7K 926 1.0K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $110.00 $118.4K 342 938 HIBB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $31.9K 28 515 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $28.8K 1.1K 340 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $23.50 $29.5K 292 180

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 4416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1186 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 25128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 973 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 5622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPX TPX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 635 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MULN MULN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 745 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 9086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEAS SEAS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIBB HIBB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 1183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.