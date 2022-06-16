Walmart Whale Trades For June 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Walmart WMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,254,239, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $457,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $155.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $387.1K 5.6K 2.2K WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $207.5K 5.6K 3 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $122.00 $192.6K 284 924 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $132.3K 17.8K 610 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $90.6K 66 30

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $387.1K 5.6K 2.2K WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $207.5K 5.6K 3 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $122.00 $192.6K 284 924 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $132.3K 17.8K 610 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $90.6K 66 30

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,966,587, the price of WMT is up 1.52% at $121.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.