Paramount Global Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Paramount Global.

Looking at options history for Paramount Global PARA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $284,849 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $375,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paramount Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paramount Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $109.0K 3.6K 533 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $98.0K 219 0 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $97.5K 219 200 PARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $29.00 $40.8K 951 0 PARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $38.4K 31.4K 102

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,389,112, the price of PARA is down -5.91% at $24.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Paramount Global:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Paramount Global, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

