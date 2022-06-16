This Is What Whales Are Betting On Comcast

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast CMCSA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $504,110 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $625,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $101.5K 562 521 CMCSA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $81.5K 594 150 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $80.7K 226 100 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $77.1K 562 1.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $69.8K 562 877

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,095,790, the price of CMCSA is down -5.18% at $38.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

