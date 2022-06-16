Home Depot Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Home Depot HD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,169,425, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $87,804.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $335.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $270.00 $94.5K 137 422 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $290.00 $89.2K 260 80 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $290.00 $89.0K 260 120 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $220.00 $87.8K 28 12 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $270.00 $85.0K 137 1.2K

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 516,128, the price of HD is down -3.16% at $270.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $321.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $348.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

