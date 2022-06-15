Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades For June 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $432,865 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,026,583.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 2007.62 with a total volume of 9,675.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $16.00 $300.0K 2.0K 1.0K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $256.3K 2.9K 2.0K CLF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $225.0K 185 100 CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.00 $76.0K 1.9K 539 CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $75.4K 2.0K 1.3K

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,687,071, the price of CLF is up 2.21% at $18.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

