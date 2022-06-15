PBF Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PBF Energy PBF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PBF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for PBF Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 85%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $145,000, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,509,230..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $44.0 for PBF Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PBF Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PBF Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $195.0K 2.0K 1.4K PBF PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $44.00 $145.0K 260 250 PBF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $32.00 $134.0K 2.0K 1.9K PBF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $132.0K 2.0K 311 PBF CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $132.0K 2.0K 11

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $195.0K 2.0K 1.4K PBF PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $44.00 $145.0K 260 250 PBF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $32.00 $134.0K 2.0K 1.9K PBF CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $132.0K 2.0K 311 PBF CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $132.0K 2.0K 11

Where Is PBF Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,481,189, the price of PBF is down -3.6% at $37.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On PBF Energy:

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $57

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PBF Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $34

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PBF Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.