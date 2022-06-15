Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFSI

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFSI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for PennyMac Financial Servs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $593,914, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $39,130.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for PennyMac Financial Servs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PennyMac Financial Servs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PennyMac Financial Servs's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

PennyMac Financial Servs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $157.1K 1.5K 706 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $89.9K 1.5K 110 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $71.9K 1.5K 330 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $58.6K 1.5K 681 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $58.6K 1.5K 571

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $157.1K 1.5K 706 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $89.9K 1.5K 110 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $71.9K 1.5K 330 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $58.6K 1.5K 681 PFSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $58.6K 1.5K 571

Where Is PennyMac Financial Servs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 833,999, the price of PFSI is up 0.26% at $42.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On PennyMac Financial Servs:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on PennyMac Financial Servs, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PennyMac Financial Servs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.