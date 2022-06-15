Looking At ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $806,173 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $875,321.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $30.0 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 3379.75 with a total volume of 22,098.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACAD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $16.00 $374.3K 681 2.5K ACAD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $21.00 $223.0K 6.1K 1.5K ACAD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $197.9K 7.6K 2.8K ACAD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $171.0K 7.6K 2.8K ACAD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $16.00 $146.5K 781 636

Where Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,696,290, the price of ACAD is up 13.66% at $18.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.