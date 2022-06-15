Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,066,959, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $395,479.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.5 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 13548.45 with a total volume of 16,339.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $250.0K 14.2K 2.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $155.4K 10.9K 144 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $35.00 $96.1K 11.6K 121 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $67.8K 39.2K 266 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $66.6K 10.9K 57

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,451,970, the price of UBER is up 3.07% at $21.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Uber Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.