Looking At RH's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RH RH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $322,177, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $712,087.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $440.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 546.11 with a total volume of 2,292.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $177.1K 25 104 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $152.3K 25 204 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $270.00 $92.7K 41 100 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $87.0K 28 25 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $85.5K 25 370

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 164,713, the price of RH is up 1.54% at $249.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

