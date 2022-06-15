NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $971,133 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,014,970.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $314.1K 86 100 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $187.5K 9.0K 11.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $115.1K 2.3K 209 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $160.00 $84.7K 1.2K 1.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $70.9K 9.0K 6.4K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $314.1K 86 100 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $187.5K 9.0K 11.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $115.1K 2.3K 209 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/24/22 $160.00 $84.7K 1.2K 1.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $70.9K 9.0K 6.4K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,643,049, the price of NVDA is up 2.6% at $162.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $228

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.